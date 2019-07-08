0 reads Leave a comment
New Clippers player Kawhi Leonard went through some recruitment to another top-tier player with him in Los Angeles. Leonard was able to convince Paul George to join him on the Clippers.
Leonard recruited All-Star forward Kevin Durant heavily leading up to the free agency. Durant turned down Leonard’s request. Durant instead signed a four-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets.
Kawhi Leonard Tried To Get Kevin Durant On His Team was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
