LAPD Opens Internal Affairs Investigation Connected To Nipsey Hussle Murder Case

(AllHipHop News) According to reports, the Los Angeles Police Department is conducting an internal probe into a front desk officer’s response to a witness associated with Nipsey Hussle’s homicide. Inspector General Mark P. Smith’s office apparently confirmed the investigation.

The inquiry was sparked by grand jury testimony from the person that drove the getaway vehicle for alleged killer Eric Holder. The woman reportedly saw her car on the news and went to the 77th Street police station to either turn herself in or to speak to someone about her vehicle possibly being connected to a crime.

“One of the police officers is like, ‘Well, don’t worry about it,’ you know, ‘Don’t listen to the news,’” the woman testified during the grand jury. “My mom said, ‘Well, she needs to talk to somebody.’ But he said, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ So we just left.”

Internal Affairs investigators will interview witnesses and review body-camera recordings worn by officers at the 77th Street station. An LAPD spokesman claimed “early indications” suggested miscommunication was the reason for the woman being turned away.

Hip Hop artist Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom was shot multiple times on March 31 outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. Hussle was pronounced dead at a local hospital. He was 33 years old.

Eric Holder was indicted on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and assault with a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. If convicted, the 29-year-old LA resident faces life in state prison. He pleaded not guilty.

