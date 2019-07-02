Juelz Is A Dad Again! Take A Look At His New Baby

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Juelz Santana and his wife Kimbella are celebrating the birth of their third child.

Kimbella gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Santana James on Wednesday morning (July 3).

Unfortunately, Juelz was not around to witness the birth of young Santana.

The rapper is currently serving a 27-month sentence for bringing drugs and a loaded gun to Newark-Liberty International Airport in December of 2018.

Thankfully, Juelz and Kimbella’s relationship is in good shape since he has turned a new leaf, and the new boy baby should only make the couple even happier.

