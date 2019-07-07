CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Heinz Releases A Series of Mayo Flavored Sauces

0 reads
Leave a comment

Mayonnaise is one of those condiments you either love or hate. Heinz, is taking condiments to a new level as they show love to the Mayo Lovers with a whole line of mayo flavored sauces. For the non-mayo fans don't worry, because they also have Kranch which is a mixture of ketchup and ranch sauce.

 

Heinz Releases A Series of Mayo Flavored Sauces was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cardi B Snatched Her Own Wig At Wireless…
 8 hours ago
07.07.19
Heinz Releases A Series of Mayo Flavored Sauces
 10 hours ago
07.07.19
Struggle Swerve: Teairra Mari Could Face Felony Charge…
 10 hours ago
07.07.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He’s Getting A Kidney Transplant
 11 hours ago
07.07.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close