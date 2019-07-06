CLOSE
Lil Uzi Vert “Sanguine Paradise,” Chloe x Halle “Who Knew” & More | Daily Visuals 7.5.19

Lil Uzi Vert gets into a sticky situation and Chloe x Halle get grown-ish. Today's Daily Visuals.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MTV-VMA-ARRIVALS

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Wait, wasn’t Lil Uzi Vert going to hang up his microphone just last month or something? He must’ve thought better of it cause he’s still out here dropping new material.

Today the Philadelphia artist tries to angle for a spot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he recreates the famous club turn bloodbath scene from Blade in his visuals to “Sanguine Paradise.” We feel like today’s Hip-Hop generation won’t know where he got the idea for this video from.

Speaking of Hollywood movies, the newest Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey and her sister Chloe get their elegant grown woman on and seduce a lucky man in their visual to “Who Knew.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Saweetie, YFN Lucci, and more.

LIL UZI VERT – “SANGUINE PARADISE”

CHLOE X HALLE – “WHO KNEW”

SAWEETIE – “MY TYPE”

YFN LUCCI – “NEVER CHANGE”

CLEVER FT. POLO G & G HERBO – “ALL IN”

SHY GLIZZY – “HOW I’M COMING”

ISREAL WUSU – “WGLM”

BLA5ER FT. LIL BABY – “BEAT UP”

22GZ FT. SHAWNY BINLADEN – “REROK”

Lil Uzi Vert “Sanguine Paradise,” Chloe x Halle “Who Knew” & More | Daily Visuals 7.5.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

