Tia Mowry shares during her interview, because she was beaten growing up by her mom that she does not beat her kids as a form of discipline. Tia’s twin sister who also grew up with her in a strict parenting style home does not have a problem spanking her kids. Even though Tia and Tamara are twins they do not view parenting the same way. Tia just doesn’t want to discipline her kids through fear, but rather uses open communication approach. Do you agree or disagree?

Do You Think Parents Should Whip Their Kids? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Incognito Posted 13 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: