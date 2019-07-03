CLOSE
Incognito
HomeIncognito

Do You Think Parents Should Whip Their Kids?

0 reads
Leave a comment
 

Tia Mowry shares during her interview, because she was beaten growing up by her mom that she does not beat her kids as a form of discipline. Tia’s twin sister who also grew up with her in a strict parenting style home does not have a problem spanking her kids.  Even though Tia and Tamara are twins they do not view parenting the same way. Tia just doesn’t want to discipline her kids through fear, but rather uses open communication approach. Do you agree or disagree?

Do You Think Parents Should Whip Their Kids? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pucker Up: Lil Nas X Is Ready For…
 19 hours ago
07.03.19
A$AP Rocky Arrested For Handing Out Vicious Fade…
 19 hours ago
07.03.19
Nas Announces ‘The Lost Tapes 2’ Release Date,…
 1 day ago
07.03.19
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “Swervin,” Chris Rivers…
 1 day ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close