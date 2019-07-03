Check Your Ice Cream Before You Buy It?

BLUE BELL ICE CREAM IS WARNING THE PUBLIC OF A ICE CREAM LICKER IS STILL ON THE LOOSE…MORE DETAILS

Blue Bell ice cream has released video footage of a serial ice-cream licker that is running around licking ice cream and then putting the lib back on it in order for the public to purchase. Social media is outraged that people are so psychotic as to start copying going around and licking ice cream. Blue Bell ice cream is working with authorities to prosecute anyone found performing this crime.