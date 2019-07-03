A$AP Rocky Arrested In Sweden For Altercation Caught On Camera

It looks like A$AP Rocky has some real issues over seas.

Just a few days ago, video of an alleged altercation between ASAP Rocky’s crew and a man surfaced. Now, they are all being held in #Stockholm for suspected “gross assault”, a Swedish Prosecution Office spokesman said.

Following the video of the incident, ASAP Rocky takes to Instagram proclaiming his innocence. He also posts another video captioned “HITS SECURITY IN FACE WITH HEADPHONES THEN FOLLOWS US”. In the video you can see the man approach ASAP’s crew as they tell him to leave them alone.

Although it is not clear what happened before or after these videos, the footage does show a physical altercation occurring between the men. Footage shows what appears to be punches thrown, and one man ends up on the ground.

