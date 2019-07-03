Drake Reportedly Putting On His Recruiting Hat, Hatches His Own Plan To Keep Kawhi Leonard In The Six

The entire sports world is currently on Kawhi Leonard watch and waiting patiently to learn where the “fun guy” is going to play professional basketball next season. Leonard and his camp have given no indication as to where he is leaning too but reportedly, Toronto Raptors superfan and Global Ambassador Drake is taking it upon himself to keep the Klaw in the six.

Drake really likes his chips with the dip, and he’s going to make sure it stays that way for the foreseeable future. After experience what it’s like to win an NBA championship for the first time, Drizzy wants to make sure his Raptors are fully equipped to defend their title with Kawhi leading the way once again. Marc Stein of The New York Times reports the 6 God has his own recruiting plan in place in hopes to convince Leonard to resign with the Raptors.

Per Marc Stein:

“The Raptors haven’t backed off one centimeter, and Drake is said to be mounting his own recruiting campaign on top of whatever the freshly minted champions are doing to convince him to stay.”

3. The Raptors haven't backed off one centimeter and Drake is said to be mounting his own recruiting campaign on top of whatever the freshly minted champions are doing to convince him to stay — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 2, 2019

Whether Drake’s alleged pitch works or not is another story. ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne, as well as Stein, are reporting that Kawhi and his camp determining which team they can trust based on how silent they can stay throughout the wooing process. If that is the case, Drizzy might want to make sure his attempt at convincing the 2-time NBA Finals MVP to stay is as low-key as possible can be and that no leaks are coming from his circle.

Kawhi has the whole city on edge, and the news of the Los Angeles Lakers being ahead of the Raptors and Clippers in the race to land the highly-coveted free agent doesn’t help ease tensions either in Toronto. We will just have to wait and see, but its clear Leonard knows he has the NBA, Los Angeles, and Toronto in the palm of his giant hand at the moment.

