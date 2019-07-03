Are you ready for a good steamboat race?

Via:(WKRC)

The Belle of Cincinnati takes part in a famous steamboat race each May in Louisville as part of the Kentucky Derby Festival. Now, a new rival will roll into town.

The American Duchess Riverboat will stop in the Queen City on July 15 and will take on the Belle of Cincinnati in a great riverboat race.

The race will be part of the Duchess’ trip from Memphis to Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati: Are You Ready For A Steamboat Race???? was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 14 hours ago

