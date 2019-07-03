Cincinnati: Are You Ready For A Steamboat Race????

3 reads Leave a comment
Are you ready for a good steamboat race?
Via:(WKRC)
The Belle of Cincinnati takes part in a famous steamboat race each May in Louisville as part of the Kentucky Derby Festival. Now, a new rival will roll into town.
The American Duchess Riverboat will stop in the Queen City on July 15 and will take on the Belle of Cincinnati in a great riverboat race.
The race will be part of the Duchess’ trip from Memphis to Pittsburgh.
