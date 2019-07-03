Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’ Posters Look Like These 6 Album Covers

As anticipation for The Lion King grows, Disney continues to drop visuals for the movie, either in the form of clips, behind the scenes footage or posters.

On Tuesday, they continued to give the people what they want with photos of the cast and their animal counterparts.

The results?

Weeeell…

Now don’t get me wrong, Donald Glover and the rest of the cast look great and in Bey we trust for life BUT…

They could’ve done better than this.

It looks like they put up a school picture day background, turned on the lights and then said “CLICK,” there’s your photo. The copy-and-paste juxtaposition of the humans and animals doesn’t help either.

I mean, where’s the extravagance? Where’s the fantasy? This is THE LION KING not a Sinéad O’Connor music video.

Beyoncé would NEVER.

But she’s probably getting paid a pretty penny, so her “never” might have turned into a “yes sir.”

On top of all this, the “floating head in a dark background” look has been done countless times, especially in music.

Hit the flip for some famous album covers that pulled off the style well for music but for a Disney blockbuster, it might not hold up.

Written By: Royce Dunmore Posted 7 hours ago

