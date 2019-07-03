Kid Cudi and New Era Announce Limited-Edition All-Star 59FIFTY Indians Hat

Kid Cudi and New Era are set to release an All-Star 59FIFTY cap to celebrate the rapper’s ties Cleveland, the MLB All-Star Game’s host city, on July 7th.

Kid Cudi blessed The 216 by collaborating with New Era Cap on a Cleveland Indians All-Star 59FIFTY cap: https://t.co/zHO7JdYVA5 pic.twitter.com/5KnIOMvGjC — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) July 2, 2019

The Cleveland-born rapper and actor helped design the hat which features the classic logo with a red graffiti like drip as well as an All-Star Game logo on the side and his name on the back.

“We are excited to work with a musical artist that is so closely tied to Cleveland through his music and appreciation for baseball,” says Tim Shanahan, Director of Baseball at New Era Cap.

The $45 hat will go on sale at Xhibition stores in Ohio City and the Van Aken District and Xhibition.co starting July 6 as well as online at NewEraCap.com, KidCudi.com and MLB.com.

