CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Bump Bump Baby? Apryl Jones Rumored To Be Pregnant With Lil Fizz’s Baby

0 reads
Leave a comment
apryl jones temporary thumbnail

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Is reality star Apryl Jones hiding a little B2K bump, bump, bump?

Apryl Jones and B2K member, Fizz, took to the ‘gram last week to show their fans they were no longer hiding their coupledom in the shadows.

“Come here, it’s okay. Come say hi,” Jones said in a quick clip. Fizz was hiding from the camera’s view. When he finally came into the frame, Apryl proclaimed they were “just living life.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Fans reeled from the news, seeing the entire relationship as pretty messy considering Apryl Jones shares two children with Fizz’s B2K bandmate, Omarion.

But the situation might just get even more complicated.

In a recent Instagram clip, a fan of Apryl’s commented on a slight curve in her stomach, saying, “What in the bump bump bump is going on here?” Moniece Slaughter, who shares a son with Fizz, commented on the post saying, “We’re about to find out in about 6mos or so.”

Did Moniece just hint that there is a baby on the way for Apryl and Fizz?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Earlier this week, Slaughter offered sarcastic congratulations to the pair, and mentioned the two could “potentially [get] married and [have] kids.”

“Congratulations are in order for Apryl Jones and Teeny Fizzle Pop on their relationship/f***ship,” she wrote on social media.

“Congrats on moving into the new house together, congrats on potentially getting married and having kids. I could not wish for a better stepmother for my son. Just be a little more respectful and mind your f****g business and we can be the biggest/bestest blended family ever!”

We will se how this love quadrilateral plays out.

B2K Done: Omarion’s Ex Apryl Jones Laid Up With Moniece Slaughter’s Old Boo Fizz, Twitter Is Lit

10 photos Launch gallery

B2K Done: Omarion’s Ex Apryl Jones Laid Up With Moniece Slaughter’s Old Boo Fizz, Twitter Is Lit

Continue reading B2K Done: Omarion’s Ex Apryl Jones Laid Up With Moniece Slaughter’s Old Boo Fizz, Twitter Is Lit

B2K Done: Omarion’s Ex Apryl Jones Laid Up With Moniece Slaughter’s Old Boo Fizz, Twitter Is Lit

[caption id="attachment_812790" align="alignnone" width="400"] Source: Maury Phillips / Getty[/caption] B2K just wrapped up its Millenium tour to the delight of fans of the longstanding group, but it appears that it might be the final time folks see the gang together.  Omarion’s ex and baby momma Apryl Jones appears to be dating B2K member Fizz and there’s footage out there to prove it. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Moniece Slaughter made earlier claims that her son’s father and ex-boyfriend Fizz was with Jones, fueling speculation as to why Omarion wanted off the Millenium Tour, not including the drama Raz B was contending with. Although there was just chatter about Fizz and Apryl dating, Twitter was on fire today after several images hit the Internet of the two in bed and doing things that couples do.  As it stands, the reactions on Twitter are on fire as to be expected. We’ve collected all the images and footage we could find online, and we’ve captured a handful of the tweets as well. https://www.instagram.com/p/BzRkL9lBW5S/   https://www.instagram.com/p/BzSF7RJhIx-/  

This story was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

 

Bump Bump Baby? Apryl Jones Rumored To Be Pregnant With Lil Fizz’s Baby was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pucker Up: Lil Nas X Is Ready For…
 5 hours ago
07.03.19
A$AP Rocky Arrested For Handing Out Vicious Fade…
 6 hours ago
07.03.19
Nas Announces ‘The Lost Tapes 2’ Release Date,…
 16 hours ago
07.03.19
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “Swervin,” Chris Rivers…
 18 hours ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close