Bump Bump Baby? Apryl Jones Rumored To Be Pregnant With Lil Fizz’s Baby

Is reality star Apryl Jones hiding a little B2K bump, bump, bump?

Apryl Jones and B2K member, Fizz, took to the ‘gram last week to show their fans they were no longer hiding their coupledom in the shadows.

“Come here, it’s okay. Come say hi,” Jones said in a quick clip. Fizz was hiding from the camera’s view. When he finally came into the frame, Apryl proclaimed they were “just living life.”

Fans reeled from the news, seeing the entire relationship as pretty messy considering Apryl Jones shares two children with Fizz’s B2K bandmate, Omarion.

But the situation might just get even more complicated.

In a recent Instagram clip, a fan of Apryl’s commented on a slight curve in her stomach, saying, “What in the bump bump bump is going on here?” Moniece Slaughter, who shares a son with Fizz, commented on the post saying, “We’re about to find out in about 6mos or so.”

Did Moniece just hint that there is a baby on the way for Apryl and Fizz?

Earlier this week, Slaughter offered sarcastic congratulations to the pair, and mentioned the two could “potentially [get] married and [have] kids.”

“Congratulations are in order for Apryl Jones and Teeny Fizzle Pop on their relationship/f***ship,” she wrote on social media.

“Congrats on moving into the new house together, congrats on potentially getting married and having kids. I could not wish for a better stepmother for my son. Just be a little more respectful and mind your f****g business and we can be the biggest/bestest blended family ever!”

We will se how this love quadrilateral plays out.

This story was originally posted on MadameNoire.com.

