A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “Swervin,” Chris Rivers “Sincerely Me” & More | Daily Visuals 7.2.19

It’s been six months since A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie dropped his sophomore effort Hoodie SZN and while the lifespan of an album these days are weeks to two months, the BX rapper is still putting out videos in support of the album.

For his newest visual to the Tekashi 6ix9ine assisted “Swervin” A Boogie finds himself all over the place going from a burning airplane to the strip club. Needless to say Tekashi was M.I.A. from the set do to his jail stint, but it looks like his dime dropping ways also got his vocals completely removed from the song itself. Them the breaks.

Keeping the scene in the Bronx, Chris Rivers pays tribute to his legendary MC of a father Big Pun and in his clip for “Sincerely Me” reenacts scenes from some of Pun’s classic music videos. CR been proving the apple ain’t fall far from the lyrical tree. Stop sleeping on the man.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tee Grizzley, Don Q, and more.

