Pucker Up: Lil Nas X Is Ready For The Homophobic Smoke

The "Old Town Road" rapper ain't here for offensive commenters.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 - Day Five

Source: Shirlaine Forrest / Getty

Lil Nas X is living his best life. The “Old Town Road” “rapper” recently hopped out the closet, is reigning on the Billboard charts and will kiss anyone who comes for him on Twitter.

After sharing his truth, just at the end of Pride Month, there was plenty of support shown to Lil Nas X after he shared his truth.

Of course, there were also the social medis cretins and homophobes with something off-color to say. But Nas X hit them with a hilarious clap back.

“next n*gga to say something offensive to me getting kissed,” he tweeted on Tuesday (July 2) evening.

Well, that escalated quickly. Let Lil Nas X cook, periodt.

 

Pucker Up: Lil Nas X Is Ready For The Homophobic Smoke was originally published on hiphopwired.com

