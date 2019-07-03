Lil Nas X is living his best life. The “Old Town Road” “rapper” recently hopped out the closet, is reigning on the Billboard charts and will kiss anyone who comes for him on Twitter.

After sharing his truth, just at the end of Pride Month, there was plenty of support shown to Lil Nas X after he shared his truth.

Of course, there were also the social medis cretins and homophobes with something off-color to say. But Nas X hit them with a hilarious clap back.

“next n*gga to say something offensive to me getting kissed,” he tweeted on Tuesday (July 2) evening.

Well, that escalated quickly. Let Lil Nas X cook, periodt.

next nigga to say something offensive to me getting kissed — nope (@LilNasX) July 2, 2019

Pucker Up: Lil Nas X Is Ready For The Homophobic Smoke was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: