Ohio Father and Son Caught Moving Pounds of Marijuana Through Indy!!

Usually when you get in trouble one of the first calls you make is to one of your parents if their living and usually it’s the one parent that you know will go easy

on you when you do mess up or make a mistake. But what do you do when you get in trouble and your WITH your parents, while driving back from Colorado

where they bought two pounds of weed , two pounds of edibles , waxes and oils. They were caught in eastern Indiana diving 89 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-70 ,

now there is nothing wrong with going a little over the speed limit in my eyes…….BUT WHEN YOU GOT POUNDS OF DRUGS IN YOUR CAR WHAT THE **** WHERE

YOU THINKING???? Full Story Here 

 

 

 

Ohio Father and Son Caught Moving Pounds of Marijuana Through Indy!! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

