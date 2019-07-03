Jordyn Woods To Make Gunna “Birkin Bag” Cameo

Gunna’s preparing a fire video for his Drip Or Down 2 track “Baby Birkin” and his Instagram photo’s show just one of the familiar faces that will be present in the visual. When Jordyn Woods said she’s been working, the 21-year-old wasn’t lying since she’s going to be present in Gunna’s upcoming project, proudly holding a Birkin.

Jordyn recently clapped back at Kim K. who stated that Kylie Jenner provided for Jordyn’s whole family. “Kylie, she provides for her whole family off of what you have given her. And the disrespect of, just- like, she has to know that there’s a problem,” Kim told Kylie following the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

“I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have. As you can see, I’m out here hustling. I started modeling when I was 18, y’know, I work hard,” Jordyn responded.