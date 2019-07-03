CLOSE
A$AP Rocky Breaks Down Sweden Beatdown

Yesterday, a video of A$AP Rocky and his crew absolutely pummelling some dude in the streets of Stockholm, Sweden started making the rounds with very few details being given about the fight.

Posting a video of the altercation, A$AP Rocky shows that the two young men were following them for several blocks before they asked them to please walk the other direction. When they refused, things started to get a little heated. “SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS , WE DONT KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE,” wrote the AWGE member on Instagram. “THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS , AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED , GIVE ME A BREAK.”

