A$AP Rocky Breaks Down Sweden Beatdown

Yesterday, a video of A$AP Rocky and his crew absolutely pummelling some dude in the streets of Stockholm, Sweden started making the rounds with very few details being given about the fight.

courtesy of TMZ

Posting a video of the altercation, A$AP Rocky shows that the two young men were following them for several blocks before they asked them to please walk the other direction. When they refused, things started to get a little heated. “SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS , WE DONT KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE,” wrote the AWGE member on Instagram. “THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS , AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED , GIVE ME A BREAK.”