Cardi B Denied Trademark For “OKURR”

Rapper Cardi B’s application to trademark her catchphrase “okurrr” has been turned down by the US Patent and Trademark Office, which said the term was already widely used.

Cardi had hoped to use the new phrase on a range of merchandise. The office stated, however, that it was a “commonplace term … used in the drag community and by celebrities as an alternate way of saying ‘OK’ or ‘something that is said to affirm when someone is being put in their place.”

Cardi herself had described the phrase as being like saying OK, “but OK is played out”. Other celebrities who are fond of using the phrase include Khloé Kardashian and RuPaul. Both examples were cited by the Patent and Trademark Office.