Nicki Minaj’s Mother Carol Maraj Releases Inspirational Single ‘What Makes You’

Nicki Minaj isn’t the only musically talented person in her family, her mother is stepping onto the music scene with the upbeat pop soul track What Makes You.

Maraj’s gospel roots and earlier collaboration with her superstar daughter on her play It Is Well With My Soul prepared her for a foray into music. The 60-year-old matriarch carefully considered her first single and wasn’t immediately comfortable with

“I was uncomfortable with the song; I gave it considerable thought,” she says in a press release. “Although there was a genre difference, this song is about love and God is love.”

Minaj might have been busy with her personal life and career, but she stopped to give her mother’s inspirational new jam her co-sign.

“My daughter, being extremely busy with her personal life was not very involved in the process,” she revealed. “She thought it was a nice song.”

A percentage of the record sales for What Makes You will go to her charity CMF Carol Maraj Foundation that benefits the advocacy and aid of victims of domestic violence.

“My new music will certainly touch on personal issues of Domestic Violence,” Maraj said. “That’s where I’m most passionate.”

