There’s a new bill presented to lift Fireworks ban in Ohio.

Via (WKRC)

The latest attempt to lift a fireworks ban in Ohio would allow most commercial-grade explosives in the state starting in 2020.

Bills currently in the Ohio House and Senate have not received votes, so this wouldn’t take effect any time soon. Previous efforts to change the law have failed because of opposition from safety groups.

Ohio law allows you to buy fireworks in the state but not set them off.

OHIO: Bill To Change Fireworks Law Gets No Votes!!! was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 12 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: