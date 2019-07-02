CLOSE
Cincy
OHIO: NO SALES TAX ON GLASSES & CONTACTS!

Sunday new paper

If you wear corrective eyeglasses or contact lenses then here’s some good news for you. The state of Ohio is blessing you with no sales tax on your eyewear.

According to the Dayton Daily News,  the change went into effect Monday. Hearing aids, prescription drugs and other medical devices already were exempt. The Ohio Optometric Association supports the change, saying a sales tax can be an economic barrier to obtaining necessary products like glasses.

Taxpayers are expected to save an estimated $23 million to $30 million a year.

Photos
