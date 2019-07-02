The Brooklyn Nets Hits the Jackpot Signing Irving, Durant and more!

By: Taylor Wilkinson

After a long wait, the Brooklyn Nets have finally hit the jackpot! When announcing his free agency, many fans were waiting to see where Kevin Durant ended up. After a long wait, the Brooklyn Nets have signed Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and DeAndre Jordan.

Although the Nets have received a package of one of the best duos in the NBA, there is still room for speculation for how the team will play out this season. For example, according to ESPN, “Irving is significantly better than D’Angelo Russell, but he does not by himself elevate a 42-win team into title contention. The hope is that the mega-leap comes with Durant’s return in 2020-2021. And it is a hope, not a lock. Durant might never be the same player again. We all hope he is because Durant before crumpling to the court in Game 5 of the NBA Finals was on pace to be (at worst) one of the 10 greatest players ever – with an outside shot at breaking the all-time scoring record.”

Regardless of the different opinions on the matter, the Nets made a big and needed move for their company and only time will tell when it comes to the success of the company.

