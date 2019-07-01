A$AP Rocky Delivers A Fade While In Sweden, Tosses Man Like A Ragdoll [Video]

It should be known by now that A$AP Rocky is always ready for the smoke. Reportedly, while out in Sweden, a man who clearly never received the memo was privy to a beatdown courtesy of Pretty Flacko and his crew.

Yes, there is video of the incident. But first, TMZ has the play by play to what happened:

TMZ obtained video that starts with the rapper having an intense convo with a couple of guys at Max restaurant in Stockholm Sunday night … allegedly over Rocky breaking a pair of their headphones earlier.

Our sources say the 2 young men kept following AR and threatened to call the cops over the headphones. We’re told someone stepped in to translate the argument between the 2 parties, and Rocky delivered this message — stop following us … or else.

Apparently, that’s when another woman interrupted the convo, and accused one of the 2 men of grabbing her ass earlier. Witnesses say that’s when A$AP and his crew decided to throw down.

The video shows Rocky — in a white hoodie and green shorts — absolutely toss one of the guys like a ragdoll. You can also hear someone smash a bottle during the fight. Three other men, apparently on Rocky’s side — jumped in and joined the beatdown, punching and kicking the guy.

Team A$AP quickly broke out before the authorities arrived.

As always, we gotta hear both sides. Stop playing with A$AP Rock out here y’all.

