Joseline Hernandez Could Face Jail Time For keeping Daughter away From Stevie J!

According to thesource.com Josefine Hernendaz is in a custody battle with Stevie J, who is alleging that she isn’t allowing him to see their daughter. Joseline is fully denying violating the agreement for their 2 yr old Bonnie Bella Jordan.

Stevie is claiming that she prohibits regular visitation, and parenting time! Josefine says that Stevie was not denied visitation, and is included on all important decision. Stevie wants the Puerto Rican Princess thrown in the slammer for breaking their custody agreement.

