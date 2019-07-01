Thank the Lord!!! The missing three-year-old has been found!!!

Via: (WKRC) – Nearly 12 hours after a toddler was reported missing in Springfield Township, she was found safe.

Three-year-old Janiyla Turner went missing around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night near the area of Meredith Drive and Hamilton Avenue, according to police.

Police said they’ve searched the entire Lexington Heights area of Springfield Township.

Janiyla was found in a vacant apartment next to her family’s home at about 8:30 a.m. An uncle reportedly kicked in the door to get to her.

Cincinnati: Missing 3-year-old Found Safe was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 9 hours ago

