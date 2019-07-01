CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Missing 3-year-old Found Safe

4 reads
Leave a comment

Thank the Lord!!! The missing three-year-old has been found!!!

 

Via: (WKRC) – Nearly 12 hours after a toddler was reported missing in Springfield Township, she was found safe.

Three-year-old Janiyla Turner went missing around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night near the area of Meredith Drive and Hamilton Avenue, according to police.

Police said they’ve searched the entire Lexington Heights area of Springfield Township.

Janiyla was found in a vacant apartment next to her family’s home at about 8:30 a.m. An uncle reportedly kicked in the door to get to her.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Cincinnati: Missing 3-year-old Found Safe was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
wiz logo
Megan The Stallion Wants To Try R&B For…
 1 day ago
06.30.19
Mary J. Blige Signs First-Look TV Deal With…
 1 day ago
06.30.19
Safaree Pleads For Erica Mena To Take Him…
 1 day ago
06.30.19
DaBaby Gets Year Probation For North Carolina Wal-Mart…
 1 day ago
06.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close