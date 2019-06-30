CLOSE
A Chick-fil-A manager leaped through a drive-thru window to save a choking 6-year-old

You probably heard about Logan Simmons, the Chick-Fil-A employee who saved a child’s life in the drive through. What you haven’t heard is that Logan lost his dad when he was 8 years old. Logan is saving for a car, so we decided to provide him with a donation towards that car.

 

A Chick-fil-A manager leaped through a drive-thru window to save a choking 6-year-old was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

