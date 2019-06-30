Benzino Regrets Telling Female Cop To Suck His D*ck, Says He’d Apologize

Benzino says he has no problem apologizing. A week ago, the former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stat got pinched for a warrant he was unaware of and while being taken away he angrily told a female police officer “suck my d*ck.”

Zino is still pissed that they ran his plate and feels that he was indeed racially profiled. However, he said if were to see the officer again he would say sorry.

He also thinks that she should apologize but he regrets saying what he said and that he should have used better judgment whil discussing the incident with TMZ.

A kindler gentler Benzino? We shall see.

