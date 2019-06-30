Rapper Hella Sketchy died on Thursday (June 27) of a reported overdose. He was just 18 years old.

“The tragic passing of Hella Sketchy is a devastating loss,” said Atlantic Records in a press statement on Friday (June 28). “He was an enormously creative, sensitive soul with a brilliant sense of humor. He was just beginning to show the world his talent and originality, and it’s heartbreaking that such a bright future has been cut short. Everyone at APG and Atlantic sends our deepest condolence to his family, friends and fans.”

Page Six reports that Hella Sketchy’s father Erik Thureson confirmed his son’s death on Twitter.

Unfortunately, Sketchy was found unresponsive on June 13 and was in a coma for two weeks.

Although unconfirmed, it seems that Sketchy’s overdose was opioid-related. Rest in power.

Part 1 #ripsketchy #ripjacob #riplittlebuddy You are not supposed to go before your father or grandfather. That’s not supposed to happen. That’s not how this works. We have no words. We are so sad to share that Jacob Tyler Thureson passed away on June 27,2019 at 5:11 am pic.twitter.com/r1cD28J7Ps — Erik Thureson #filmcrew (@erikthureson) June 27, 2019

Part 2 #ripsketchy #ripjacob #riplittlebuddy Jacob was found unresponsive on June 13th from an apparent drug overdose. He was revived and brought to the ER where he’s been in a coma for 14 days. Never in a million years would I have imagined that it would end like this. pic.twitter.com/1Y1tFs1SO3 — Erik Thureson #filmcrew (@erikthureson) June 27, 2019

Rapper Hella Sketchy Dies of Alleged Overdose was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: