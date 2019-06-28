CLOSE
Feature Story
Da Baby Sentenced To One Year Probation

Da Baby

According to TMZ, Charlotte rapper Da Baby (a.k.a Baby Jesus a.k.a The Prettiest Chocolate Ni**a Alive) received information that he won’t go to jail for the shooting in Walmart.

Da Baby is now sentenced to one-year probation, Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office stated the rapper was convicted Thursday of carrying a concealed gun. He will have unsupervised probation and avoiding jail as long as he stays out of trouble.

As we remember, Da Baby was in Walmart with his kids and mother of his children in November. An altercation resulted in the shooting death of 19-year-old Jalyn Domonique Craig. The case is still under investigation to find out who pulled the trigger.

RELATED ARTICLE: DaBaby Gets Paid Every Time He Beats Someone’s Ass [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

 

 

 

