Hypebeast Alert: There Is a YEEZY Clog On The Way [Photos]

Think if Peter Pan and chef Mario Batali collaborated on a sneaker together. 

Just when you thought Kanye couldn’t outdo his very polarizing scuba boot he proves us all wrong. It looks like some clog trainers maybe a real thing in the near future.

As spotted on Hypebeast Kanye’s daughter North was spotted wearing some never seen before feet pieces. While out on the town with her superstar mother Kim Kardashian, the six-year-old was sporting some sort of Croc inspired trainer on. To the naked eye it seems to be a slip on with openings all through the upper panel. According to the report the build out mirrors the midsole from the BOOST 700 leading many in the footwear industry to believe the all-white clog is indeed a forthcoming YEEZY release.

As of now there is no indication if this shoe is just a one of one sample for his daughter or an early prototype that most likely will be available at retail in the near future. Regardless of the outcome; we good love. Enjoy.

Photo: TNYF / WENN.com

Hypebeast Alert: There Is a YEEZY Clog On The Way [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

