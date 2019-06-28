CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Newport: The Levee Is Undergoing Renovation

0 reads
Leave a comment

New Port On the Levee Is getting a makeover.

Via: (WKRC)

 

The Newport on the Levee’s transformation has started.

City leaders took sledgehammers to some of the walls on Thursday night. This has marked the start of a $100 million renovation.

Eventually, the 360,000 square foot complex will include new restaurants and stores.

The hope is to have everything done by sometime next year.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Newport: The Levee Is Undergoing Renovation was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Slim Thug ft. Beanz N Kornbread “Playas Get…
 16 hours ago
06.28.19
Did Stephen A. Smith hint at a potential…
 20 hours ago
06.28.19
Brit Bombshell Ella Balinska Steals The Show In…
 22 hours ago
06.28.19
Chaka Khan Thinks Kanye West’s “Through The Wire”…
 22 hours ago
06.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close