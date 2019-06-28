Newport: The Levee Is Undergoing Renovation

0 reads Leave a comment
New Port On the Levee Is getting a makeover.
The Newport on the Levee’s transformation has started.
City leaders took sledgehammers to some of the walls on Thursday night. This has marked the start of a $100 million renovation.
Eventually, the 360,000 square foot complex will include new restaurants and stores.
The hope is to have everything done by sometime next year.
