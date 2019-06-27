It’s going to be one big community celebration!

June 30th marks the 20th anniversary of Easton Town Center. A community event is being planned that will begin with concerts. The first on June 30th a birthday celebration with free cup cupcakes and a performance by the Harmony Project.

Here is the full schedule of events from 10TV:

What: Easton Town Center 20th Community Birthday Celebration

Where: Easton’s Town Square

When: Sunday, June 30, 2019

1 – 4 p.m.: Volunteer Fair

2:45 p.m.: Comments from Easton Town Center, Guest Speakers and Free Cupcakes

3:00 p.m.: Special Performance by Change for Charity Partner, Harmony Project

Volunteer Fair Participants Include: After-School All-Stars, A Kid Again, Alvis, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio, Canine Companions for Independence, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), City Year Columbus, The Center for Family Safety and Healing, Community Kitchen Inc., Directions for Youth & Families, Furniture Bank of Central Ohio, Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland, Star House, Women to Women Service Organization

Easton Town Center 20th Concert Celebration | Easton’s Town Square | Saturday, July 20, 2019

5 p.m. – Deejay spinning the best 90s hits

6 p.m. – PopGun – featuring great tunes from pop’s best periods

7 p.m. – Larger Than Life – the ultimate boyband tribute

8:15 p.m. – The Prince Experience – all the greatest hits from the Purple One himself

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: 10TV

Easton Plans To Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Free Concerts was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Chantal Posted 16 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: