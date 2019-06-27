Meek Mill Is The New Co-Owner Of Lids

CONGRATS MEEK!!!

On June 26, the rapper announced that he is now the co-owner of Lids.

Meek Mill expressed his excitement for his new endeavor in a recent statement :

“I’ve always been a fan of Lids. Growing up, I remember buying their hats to match my outfits and look my best,” Meek says in a press release. “It’s amazing to see my relationship with the brand come full-circle and have the opportunity to evolve as a businessman. We have a great team in place and we’re looking forward to taking Lids to new heights.”

The team at Lids are excited to have Meek as well.

This follows Meek’s recent announcement of a joint tour with Future. He’s also recently teased new music, so it’s safe to say it’s going to be a good summer for the Philadelphia rapper.