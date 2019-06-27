CARDI B Wants $30M From Her Ex Manager

SHE WANTS WHAT NOW ????

Cardi B is now demanding $30M in damages from her former manager Shaft.

The entertainer was originally only seeking $15 million in damages but now wants $10 million in compensatory damages and another $20 million in punitive damages.

Cardi claims that Shaft made her believe her interests were being protected but she says they were not. She accuses him of taking a bigger cut of her income than allowed.

She is again asking for his lawsuit against her to be dismissed and her counter-suit to continue on.

She claimed that despite him having a duty to act in her best interest, he took advantage of her.

In 2015, Cardi B said she signed her deal with Raphael’s company — without a lawyer — which provided her former manager with a 20% cut of her earnings. She said he breached their deal by failing to provide monthly accounting, failed to appoint an independent business manager and for not providing her with adequate payments owed to her.

Both cases remain ongoing.