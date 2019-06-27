CLOSE
Did Stephen A. Smith hint at a potential Space Jam 2 cameo?

During the latest episode of First Take, the ESPN personality told Max Kellerman that he was tired because he “had to do a movie” that will be released next year. Smith didn’t divulge further but it didn’t stop fans from speculating.

 

Did Stephen A. Smith hint at a potential Space Jam 2 cameo? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

