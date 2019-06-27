Here Are All The Details On The Major Style Moments From Cardi B’s ‘Press’ Video

One day after appearing in court, Cardi B released her ‘Press’ video and it had the Internet ablaze with opinion. The Bronx native was naked for a majority of the video with her nipples and vagina being blurred out in a Barbie like manner, possibly representing censorship. The video takes you through a killing spree, with Cardi killing everyone around her, including the judge and court attendees that sensor her. While the video was disturbing to many, the one thing that did stand out (when she wasn’t naked), was the fashion.

The video shows Cardi being booked into jail, but make it fashion. She’s a green printed outfit designed by Edda Gimnes. Cardi B raps to the interrogator with her foot on the table showing off her thigh high boots. She wears her hair covered with a matching scarf, black sunglasses and sports a beautiful bronzy lip. Gimnes is a Norwegian womenswear designer who has had her own line since 2015. She’s known for her graphic prints and some of her style is drawing these prints with her non-dominant hand.

The next stand out look in the video is her all white Viktor and Rolf suit. It’s not surprising she partnered with this Dutch duo as they are known for their eclectic fashion shows. She’s sitting at the courtroom table in an all white look that is anything but innocent. The suit was embellished with jewels while the blazer had a pleats that fanned out behind her. As if the look couldn’t get any better, she wore an all white wig and even served us white eyebrows!

Her makeup artist Erika La Pearl admitted on Instagram, “I’m soooooo glad everyone is loving this all white look!! I was a little nervous at first with the white brows lol but it all came together so perfect.” To get the white eyebrows she used Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Palette in Rivera ($45.00, ulta.com), La Pearl commented, “I packed that bitch on!” She gave a smokey silver eye with a killer cat eye and a nude glossy lip.

Say what you want, but Cardi B is creeping her way to fashion icon status. I hate when people use that term loosely, but it’s facts. Her and her team continue to grow and evolve and it’s impressive to watch the creative looks they continue to come up with. It’s obvious they aren’t afraid to take risks. La Pearl stated on Instagram, “I love when we step out the box and be different.” It’s also great that they work with up and coming designers in addition to big names.

We do too!

Watch the video here:

Here Are All The Details On The Major Style Moments From Cardi B’s ‘Press’ Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com