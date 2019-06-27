CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

G-Eazy Drops 3-Track EP ‘B-Sides’

The Oakland artist drops a trey bag off for his fans to groove to..

0 reads
Leave a comment
G-Eazy, Halsey 3

Source: G-Eazy / Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Aside from his public feud with Machine Gun Kelly, G-Eazy’s been relatively quiet on the music front for a hot minute now but has now given his fans something he can feel with the release of a few new cuts.

Eazy’s B-Sides EP consists of three cuts in “It’s Easy,” Spectacular Now” and “Bang” which has the lone guest feature in Tyga who ever since getting dumped by Kylie Jenner that fool’s been all over the game. Who knew he’d be in such demand post-sugarmama. You’d think he’d take the opportunity to really squash his beef with MGK with a collabo, but it just didn’t come to fruition. Maybe next time?

Check out G-Eazy’s lastest EP below and let us know if you’re feeling his brand new cuts.

G-Eazy Drops 3-Track EP ‘B-Sides’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
J. Cole Teases Trailer For Upcoming Doc ‘REVENGE’…
 6 hours ago
06.27.19
Kevin Garnett’s Ex-Wife Works To Have Prenup Thrown…
 7 hours ago
06.27.19
Cause of Death for Toni Braxton’s Niece Revealed
 8 hours ago
06.27.19
Levi’s Releases ‘Stranger Things’ Inspired Collection [Photos]
 8 hours ago
06.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close