You laugh now but wait til Halloween and your butt want a pumpkin.

This has been the story of the summer. Local farmers fearing the worst due to heavy rainfall and not enough sunlight.

Now pumpkin farmers in Ohio are saying add them to the growing list of products that the state and country will be lacking due to the nonstop rain.

Leeds Farm in Ostrander, co-owner Christy Leeds says the ground is too wet to plant seeds and use their heavy equipment. For pumpkins, seeds are usually planted in mid-May.

Ohio Agriculture director, Dorothy Pelanda said their department and Governor Mike DeWine are listening and will work with farmers to find solutions for the losses they’re seeing from the weather.

Source: 10TV

Ohio Farmers Say No Pumpkins This Year If Rain Doesn’t Stop was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Chantal Posted 21 hours ago

