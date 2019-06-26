VIDEO: Carmelo Anthony Addresses Leaked Photos Saying He’s Not Cheating

Carmelo has decided to respond to the leaked photos of him and an unidentified woman on a yacht together. He’s claiming she is a married woman and her husband was there.
See what he had to say below:
View this post on Instagram
#TSRClearTheAir: In light of recent rumors suggesting #CarmeloAnthony is cheating on his wife #Lala, Carmelo says he is an innocent man! ______________________________________ Photos of Carmelo laying out on a yacht near a woman in a swimsuit have surfaced, leading everybody to believe Carmelo was not only sneaking around, but doing it on his wife’s birthday. (SWIPE to see photos) ______________________________________ Needless to say, Carmelo says the blogs have the situation all wrong, and he is on a business retreat with a married couple and the rest of their family. ______________________________________ What do y’all think, #Roomies?! (: @tmz_tv , : Backgrid)
