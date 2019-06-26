CLOSE
Warning: Poisonous, deadly plants popping up in Ohio

Be on the look out for these plants, while neither of these plants are native to Ohio these plants have started to pop up around the state. The two plants are

called Poison Hemlock and Wild Parsnip these plants can be found growing next to each other and take two years to produce seeds. According to the article

written by assistant professor Joe Boggs and commercial horticulture educator Erik Draper “The toxins must be ingested or enter through the eyes or nasal

passages to induce poisoning; they do not cause skin rashes or blistering,” Full Story Here

Warning: Poisonous, deadly plants popping up in Ohio was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Photos
