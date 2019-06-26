Man charged for allegedly taking photos of women in locker room at Columbus State

Police have arrested a man after he caught taking a picture of a woman in a Columbus State Community College (CSCC) locker room.

According to reports, Columbus police have charged Marrio Lyles, 32, with voyeurism, resisting arrest, aggravated robbery and assault after he was accused of taking photos of a naked woman showering inside a locker room at Delaware Hall on CSCC’s campus.

Police say they caught up with Lyles about a mile off-campus and that he scuffled with officers, slammed a cruiser door on one and tried to steal the officer’s gun. Columbus State said it appeared Lyles, who isn’t a student, propped open a door to the locker room that was accessible only to female students with a swipe card.

The school released a statement saying: “Columbus State routinely encourages a vigilant “see something, say something” culture on our campuses, which paid off in the successful apprehension of the suspect. We are alerting the campus community of the incident and encouraging reporting of any suspicious activity.” Fortunately, campus police happened to be inside the same building as the locker rooms, leading to his arrest.

Columbus State officials said officers knew to be on the lookout for Lyles.

He previous pleaded guilty to a voyeurism charge for a bathroom incident in 2016 and has been found guilty of 20 other past voyeurism charges.

Lyles was caught in 2016 taking pictures of women under restroom stalls on CSCC’s campus. He served 15 days in jail for this and then served another 50 days for violating the terms of his parole, officials say. Lyles has a record of similar crimes dating back to 2008. In 2014, he was sentenced to nine months in prison for taking pictures of women in retail store dressing rooms in Jefferson County.

Lyles is being held on a $325,000 bond.

