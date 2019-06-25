Hollywood Announces New Stars To Be Added To The Walk Of Fame

HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME CLASS OF 2020 HAS ARRIVED!! CLICK HERE TO WATCH

The Hollywood Walk of Fame will be shining even brighter in 2020. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Committee announced the full list of celebrities receiving a star in the next year. Just like in years’ past, a wide variety of professionals from TV, movies, music, radio and more have been selected. Hollywood veterans such as 50 Cent, Wendy Williams, Octavia Spencer, Dave Chappelle, and more have finally received their accolades from the committee.

Watch as they announce the full list below: