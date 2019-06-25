CARDI B Indicted

CARDI DON’T WANT MORE … JAIL TIME

During her BET Experience on Saturday Cardi B repeatedly chanted “I ainʼt going to jail” multiple times.

Sheʼs referencing the indictment made by a grand jury in New York on Friday for the misdemeanor charges from August 2018.

She was initially arrested in October for an altercation in the Angelʼs strip club in Queens, NY and charged with two misdemeanors for reckless endangerment and assault.

Allegedly several members of her entourage threw bottles, chairs and hookah pipes at bartenders.Two bartenders even claimed that one of the drinks that was allegedly thrown burned her eyes as well as temporarily blinded her.

Cardi did not accept the plea offer from the DA in April and is claiming she did not injure anyone.