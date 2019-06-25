CLOSE
Porsha & Dennis Call Off Engagement

PORSHA AND DENNIS ARE CALLING OFF THEIR ENGAGEMENT… 

After being together for nearly a year and engaged for eight months, Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley have split.

Tension between them became apparent when the Real Housewives of Atlanta star unfollowedDennis on Instagram.

Rumors had even started that Dennis cheated on her but Porsha was quick to follow Dennis back after he denied the cheating scandal.

He told E! News: “These false and slanderous allegations made against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing business, and negatively impact my family. My attempts to ignore this slander have only empowered Latasha Kebe to create more false accusations. I am currently taking legal action and am currently being represented by Michael T Sterling of Dreyer Sterling, LLC.”

The two got engaged at the end of September, just two weeks before the couple announced that they were expecting a child together.

