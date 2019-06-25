CLOSE
Music
Megan Thee Stallion Talks Managing School and Her Career

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Ulisses Garza / Radio One Houston

 

By: Taylor Wilkinson

Megan Thee Stallion is fearlessly managing being a student and being an artist. Megan is studying Health Administration at Texas of the University.

After not being able to physically attend classes at her University due to her busy schedule, Megan decided to take online classes. During an interview she mentioned, “I always knew I wanted to be an artist, but I always knew I wanted to get my degree too.” Additionally, on June 21st, Megan posted an Instagram in business attire with the caption, “I miss being on campus lol I think I’ll start regular classes again in the fall *laughing face* (for those who don’t kno I had to start online classes since I started getting so busy).”

Megan is setting the stage for young individuals who are teetering between their career and going to school. Thee Stallion is making an example for herself and the community, showing that you can follow your dreams while also getting your degree of your choice. Megan keep doing real hot girl sh*t!

 

[caption id="attachment_3025186" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty[/caption] If you haven’t heard her name by now, you’ve most definitely seen her face. Megan Thee Stallion’s music and freestyles are all over your social media feeds. Her ferocious bars and buxom body has girls pulling up to the nearest gas station to show off their twerking skills. Even Trey Songz tried to shot his shot at the 24-year-old Houston native. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bu7J5LnlL1p/ Megan recently lost her mother to brain cancer but she’s keeping her head high despite the melancholy circumstances and seizing her moment. Her latest video Big Ole Freak reached over 1 million views on Youtube we’re almost positive she’s poised to be included on XXL’s Freshman cover (check out her pitch, here). https://www.instagram.com/p/BvS-2dhlHRM/ Needless to say, Megan got next… Keep scrolling for more pics of thee stallion.

 

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Managing School and Her Career was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

