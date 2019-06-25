Cincinnati: Shootings Are Down Six Percent From 2018

Believe it or not, shootings are down six percent from 2018. Despite the shootings, we had for the pass month.

Via: (WKRC)

In 2018, gun violence in Cincinnati was at the lowest it’s been in a decade. Despite a recent spike in murders, the city’s police chief said the numbers are still lower than they have been in years.

Chief Eliot Issac spoke at Cincinnati City Hall on Monday to break down the crime statistics. So far in 2019, there have been 147 shootings and 22 have been fatal. Despite this, shootings are still down six percent from this time in 2018 and 15 percent over a three-year average.

For a local mother, the numbers are encouraging but still disturbing. For Tonia Mason, time does not heal all wounds. Mason is still deeply hurt 11 years later after her son was killed.

“He was very excited about becoming a dad,” Mason said. “On the day he was murdered, him and his girlfriend were going to see what they were having.”

