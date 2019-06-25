CLOSE
Soulja Boy Catches A Big Break Over Kidnapping Allegations

Soulja Boy Performs At Eve Nightclub

Source: Isaac Brekken / Getty

Imprisoned rap star Soulja Boy has one less legal headache to worry about.

According to reports, the Ventura County District Attorney has dropped a kidnapping case against the rapper, due to insufficient evidence.

The investigation started when a woman named Kayla call the cops saying Soulja Boy had tied her up in his garage for a few hours, after an argument with the rapper and his assistant.

Even though the cops didn’t press charges against Soulja over the kidnapping allegations, the accusations triggered a raid on his home in April, where police found some live ammunition.

Possessing the ammunition was a violation of the terms of his probation stemming from an arrest back in 2018, so a judge sentenced him to 240 days in jail.

