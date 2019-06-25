Rapper Jeezy Takes On Apple And Google With His Own Smartphone

(AllHipHop News) Jeezy is making a major business move: launching his own cell phone and ear buds.

The legendary Atlanta rapper announced he is partnering with Figgers Communications founder Freddie Figgers in an attempt “to democratize and bring quality technology to market with wireless products that rival current competitor standards, but at a much more attainable price point.”

The Snowman will be releasing the F3 cellular phone and F-Buds earpods.

He states, “There was a point in my life where I wasn’t able to pay the phone bill. Now as a businessman and entrepreneur to be able to partner with Freddie, someone who overcame similar life obstacles, and to give people more access to handheld technology at an affordable price, it’s a truly blessing.”

The 5G cellular device comes equipped with a 6.2″ edge to edge 4k display and state-of-the-art 18 Megapixel dual cameras.

Made with the most durable of state of the art materials including Gorilla® glass to resist hard falls and Figgers® Nano-coating technology for water resistance, the phone also offers nationwide freedom for users to take their phone, all across the world.

The F-Buds utilizes the latest in wireless Bluetooth technology, offering freedom in motion and built-in microphones.

They are designed to pair with any Bluetooth device, model phone, and/or tablet. One selling point is that when paired with Figgers® phones, F-Buds will allow the individual to translate over 100 languages.

They’re also able to be fully charged in 30 minutes, with 50 hours of talk time in one charge.

