Yo Gotti Takes The Stand, Gets Terrible Verdict As $6.6 Million Judgment Upheld

(AllHipHop News) Yo Gotti took the stand today in an unsuccessful attempt to defend his vast fortunes from an upcoming rapper who won millions in a default judgment against the rap star.

The rapper lost a round in court today (June 23) when a judge upheld a ruling ordering Yo Gotti must pay Stack Money Empire’s boss Michael Terry an eye-popping $6.6 million.

Stack Money Empire won a lawsuit against Yo Gotti back in May, over claims they forked over $20,000 for an exclusive verse by Yo Gotti for Young Fletcher.

They claimed Yo Gotti refused to sign paper work to allow Young Fletcher to release the verse, and then recorded the same vocals for another song.

To add insult to injury, the Memphis rapper was accused of trying to steal Young Fletcher from Stack Money Empire by offering up a contract with CMG worth $150,000.

Yo Gotti testified in court today, claiming he was never properly served the lawsuit over claims he tried to steal a rapper named Young Fletcher from the Winston-Salem based label.

A cop with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office told the court he almost handed the affidavit directly to Yo Gotti after a show, but the rapper’s bodyguard stepped in and took the paperwork as the rapper instead, was signing autographs and interacting with his fans.

Thanks to the default judgment, Young Fletcher’s label Stack Money is getting a lot more than the $150,000 Yo Gotti originally offered up.

